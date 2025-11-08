Aviva PLC Purchases 27,774 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $104,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

