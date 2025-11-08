Aviva PLC Purchases 279,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $102,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pfizer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

