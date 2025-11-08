Aviva PLC Purchases 539,504 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $374,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.