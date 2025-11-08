Aviva PLC Purchases 925,802 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $177,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after acquiring an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

