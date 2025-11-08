Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $236,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

Shares of MMC opened at $180.14 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

