Aviva PLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.29% of Otis Worldwide worth $112,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $91.09 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.