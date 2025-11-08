Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,666 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $399,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.