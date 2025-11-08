Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690,707 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.39% of CRH worth $241,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. World Investment Advisors grew its position in CRH by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $305,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

NYSE CRH opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

