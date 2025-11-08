Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $185,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 60,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,158.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SPGI opened at $495.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.