Aviva PLC Sells 51,539 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $99,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 37.8% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $206.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

