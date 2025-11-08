Aviva PLC Sells 67,745 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $120,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after buying an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TT stock opened at $434.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.