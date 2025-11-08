Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Bae Systems stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. Bae Systems has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bae Systems by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 116.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

