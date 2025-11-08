Baer Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 3.3% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

ZTS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.