Baer Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 474,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.