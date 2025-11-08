Baer Investment Advisory LLC Sells 169 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Baer Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.22. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

