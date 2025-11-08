Baer Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

