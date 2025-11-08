Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of InterDigital worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

InterDigital stock opened at $370.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $169.58 and a one year high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,838 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

