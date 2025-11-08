Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

