Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Labcorp worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 63,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Labcorp by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Labcorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,555 shares of company stock worth $4,347,040 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.15. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

