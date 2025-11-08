Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,813,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after buying an additional 105,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

