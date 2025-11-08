BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $471,000 Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.2% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple by 16.4% during the second quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 16,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 18,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.4% in the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.54.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.