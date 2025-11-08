Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.