Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,522 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $100,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 3,131.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of BIRK opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The business had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

