BlackLine $BL Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 13.68%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.