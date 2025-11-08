Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 target price on Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

