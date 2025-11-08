Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $638,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 250.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $136,781.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,514.12. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,449.64. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,363. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRZE opened at $27.99 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

