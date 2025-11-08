Brokers Offer Predictions for General Motors FY2025 Earnings

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

General Motors Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

