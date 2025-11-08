Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683,920 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $51,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 975.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,765,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,224,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

