Cadiz, Inc. $CDZI is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,663 shares during the quarter. Cadiz comprises approximately 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,242,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,142 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 1,158.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDZI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadiz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.90. Cadiz, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.10.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 97.55% and a negative net margin of 217.49%.The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Profile

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.