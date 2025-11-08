Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659,231 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $250,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

