Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $3,335,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,694,000 after buying an additional 755,518 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $113.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

