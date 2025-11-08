Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,131 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $144,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

