Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,591 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 84,649 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 304,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 163,073 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 364,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

