Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 438,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 299,494 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,246,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 201,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,554.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 194,380 shares during the period.

CGIE opened at $34.15 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

