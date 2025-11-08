Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Capri by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Capri by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

