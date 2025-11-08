CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Get CGI Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI Group

CGI Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CGI Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 658,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 358,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI Group stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. CGI Group has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

About CGI Group

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.