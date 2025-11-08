Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.62 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.990 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

