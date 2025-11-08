Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $177,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $207.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

