Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 506.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

