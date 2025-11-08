Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

