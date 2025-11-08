Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $233.03 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $2,118,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,141,595.77. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,208,758.53. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

