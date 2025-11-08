CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Raised by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.4% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $299,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $539.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.62, a P/E/G ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.52. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.