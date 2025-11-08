Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,143 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

