D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after buying an additional 97,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.