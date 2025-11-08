Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7,331.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $13,728,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $13,629,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,827.6% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 639,661 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 726,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 327,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 270,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 5.8%

DK opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

