DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 805.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,146 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 441,535 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $49.48 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The firm had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

