Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 6.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 113,022 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 477,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 246,639 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,374,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 455,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.