Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, BCO Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

