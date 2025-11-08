Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.