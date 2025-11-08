Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $186.37 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 17.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $186,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

